A 96-rated Showdown version of Georginio Wijnaldum from Roma was introduced today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This card is available by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

Showdown SBCs bring two players who will face each other in real life. Paul Pogba from Piemonte Calcio also received a Showdown version and he and Wijnaldum will play against each other on Aug. 27. The player from the winning club will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted version.

Compared to Wijnaldum’s original 84-rated gold version, EA upgraded his Pace (+16), Shooting (+15), Physical (+14), Defending (+14), Passing (+13), and Dribbling (+12). His skill moves and weak foot were also increased to five stars.

How to complete Showdown Wijnaldum SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to turn in three squads to complete this SBC: Netherlands, Serie A TIM, and 88-rated Squad. Here’s the list of their conditions and the respective rewards you will receive aside from the untradeable Showdown Wijnaldum card.

SBC Conditions Reward Netherlands 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and one player from the Netherlands. Small rare mixed players pack Serie A TIM 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from Serie A. Prime electrum players pack 88-rated Squad 88-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum. Rare mixed players pack

Building all segments from scratch will cost you around 204,400 to 210,100 FUT coins across all available platforms. You’ll have until Aug. 27, when the real-world game ends, to complete every segment and even craft some cards to spend fewer FUT coins.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete Showdown Georginio Wijnaldum SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Netherlands

GK: 81-rated Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray)

81-rated Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 84-rated Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich)

84-rated Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) CB: 82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr)

82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr) RB: 83-rated Wout Weghorst (Beşiktaş)

83-rated Wout Weghorst (Beşiktaş) CM: 81-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

81-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) CM: 92-rated Shapeshifters Jürgen Kohler (HERO)

92-rated Shapeshifters Jürgen Kohler (HERO) CM: 94-rated Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (HERO)

94-rated Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (HERO) LW: 81-rated Nani da Cunha (Melbourne Victory)

81-rated Nani da Cunha (Melbourne Victory) RW: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

Serie A TIM

GK: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 93-rated Shapeshifters Jeremiah St. Juste (FSV Mainz 05)

93-rated Shapeshifters Jeremiah St. Juste (FSV Mainz 05) RB: 94-rated Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (HERO)

94-rated Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (HERO) CDM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli)

82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli) LM: 85-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

85-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) RM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) CAM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) ST: 82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta)

82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

88-rated Squad