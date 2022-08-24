A 96-rated Showdown version of Georginio Wijnaldum from Roma was introduced today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This card is available by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.
Showdown SBCs bring two players who will face each other in real life. Paul Pogba from Piemonte Calcio also received a Showdown version and he and Wijnaldum will play against each other on Aug. 27. The player from the winning club will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted version.
Compared to Wijnaldum’s original 84-rated gold version, EA upgraded his Pace (+16), Shooting (+15), Physical (+14), Defending (+14), Passing (+13), and Dribbling (+12). His skill moves and weak foot were also increased to five stars.
How to complete Showdown Wijnaldum SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
You’ll have to turn in three squads to complete this SBC: Netherlands, Serie A TIM, and 88-rated Squad. Here’s the list of their conditions and the respective rewards you will receive aside from the untradeable Showdown Wijnaldum card.
|SBC
|Conditions
|Reward
|Netherlands
|86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and one player from the Netherlands.
|Small rare mixed players pack
|Serie A TIM
|87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from Serie A.
|Prime electrum players pack
|88-rated Squad
|88-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum.
|Rare mixed players pack
Building all segments from scratch will cost you around 204,400 to 210,100 FUT coins across all available platforms. You’ll have until Aug. 27, when the real-world game ends, to complete every segment and even craft some cards to spend fewer FUT coins.
Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete Showdown Georginio Wijnaldum SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:
Netherlands
- GK: 81-rated Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray)
- LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)
- CB: 84-rated Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich)
- CB: 82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr)
- RB: 83-rated Wout Weghorst (Beşiktaş)
- CM: 81-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)
- CM: 92-rated Shapeshifters Jürgen Kohler (HERO)
- CM: 94-rated Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (HERO)
- LW: 81-rated Nani da Cunha (Melbourne Victory)
- RW: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)
- ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)
Serie A TIM
- GK: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)
- LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)
- CB: 86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)
- CB: 93-rated Shapeshifters Jeremiah St. Juste (FSV Mainz 05)
- RB: 94-rated Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (HERO)
- CDM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli)
- LM: 85-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)
- RM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)
- CAM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)
- ST: 82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta)
- ST: 83-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)
88-rated Squad
- GK: 88-rated TOTS Matt Turner (New England)
- LB: 90-rated TOTS Guilherme Haubert Sityá (Konyaspor)
- CB: 92-rated TOTS João Paulo Mior (Scattle Sounders)
- CB: 82-rated Jérôme Boateng (Lyon)
- RB: 78-rated Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla)
- CM: 92-rated TOTS Romarinho da Silva (Al Ittihad)
- CM: 92-rated TOTS Branco van den Boomen (Toulouse)
- CM: 86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal)
- LF: 76-rated Salem Al Dawsari (Al Hilal)
- RF: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)
- ST: 82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta)