How to complete Showdown Ward SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 players can get an 86-rated Showdown version of Danny Ward from Leicester City by completing a squad building challenge (SBC) in-game.

Showdown SBCs present two players who will play against each other in real life soon. This SBC, for example, is themed around the Boxing Day match between Newcastle United and Leicester. The player from the winning club will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted card.

Ward’s goalkeeper skills received a great upgrade compared to his 75-rated gold version. EA boosted his Handling (+13), Kicking (+13), Positioning (+12), Diving (+12), Speed (+11), and Reflexes (+11).

This Showdown SBC requires just an 84-rated squad with at least one player from the Premier League. You’ll spend around 35,100 to 35,500 FUT coins across the available platforms if you buy all the necessary cards.

You’ll have until Dec. 25, when the Boxing Day match happens, to get this Showdown Ward card. The SBC will expire after the game is over.

Here’s the cheapest solution right now to complete the Showdown Danny Ward SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Showdown Danny Ward SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team