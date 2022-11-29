How to complete Showdown Trossard SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Leandro Trossard from Brighton received an 85-rated Showdown version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today. It’s given as a reward for completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) themed around his World Cup match.

Showdown SBCs offer two players who will face each other in real life, and this time EA chose a match from the World Cup. Trossard will represent Belgium on Dec. 1 and will play against Mateo Kovačić from Croatia. The player from the winning nation will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted version.

EA made a general upgrade to all of Trossard’s skills, including his Physicality (+8), Passing (+7), Defending (+7), Pace (+6), and Shooting (+6) when compared to his 79-rated original gold version.

You can further improve Showdown Trossard’s Dribbling (+7), Shooting (+6), and Physical (+4) by applying the marksman chemistry style. These are essential skills for his midfielder position.

Those interested in earning this Showdown card will have to complete two squads: Belgium and Premier League. The first segment asks for an 83-rated squad with at least one Belgian player while the second one requires an 84-rated team that has no less than a TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from the Premier League.

You’ll spend around 78,150 FUT coins on consoles and 82,700 FUT coins on PC to build both squads from scratch. But building both will also reward you a premium gold pack and a gold players pack besides the Showdown Trossard card.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete Showdown Leandro Trossard SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Belgium

GK: 84-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayner Munich)

84-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayner Munich) LB: 84-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

84-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) CB: 81-rated Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

81-rated Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) CB: 82-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

82-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) RB: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) CDM: 83-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

83-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) LM: 82-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco)

82-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco) CM: 83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

83-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) CM: 82-rated Jordan Henderson (Barcelona)

82-rated Jordan Henderson (Barcelona) RM: 81-rated Edmond Tapsoba (Bayern Leverkersen)

81-rated Edmond Tapsoba (Bayern Leverkersen) ST: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

Premier League