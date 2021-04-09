How to complete Showdown Tolisso SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 86-rated version of Corentin Tolisso from Bayern Munich to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added an 86-rated version of Thilo Kehrer from Paris Saint-Germain. These players will play against each other on the real-life field on April 13 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

EA has generally increased all of Tolisso’s skills, including Pace (+10), Shooting (+9), Passing (+7), Defending (+6), Physical (+6), and Dribbling (+6), when you compare the Showdown version to his 80-rated gold card.

Showdown Tolisso’s skills are well-rounded and are all around 83. He has four-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. You can apply the shadow chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+9), which are related to his center-midfielder position.

This SBC costs around 219,100 FUT coins on PS4 and 210,800 FUT coins on Xbox One, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (256,600 FUT coins). Tolisso costs a bit less than Kehrer, but the price is worth it for his strong weak foot and good stats. His skills are balanced and will be even better if he receives the +2 upgrade after the match later this month.

If you want to complete the Showdown Tolisso SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Bayern München and National Duty. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bayern Munich. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from France.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Corentin Tolisso SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Bayern München

GK: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LB: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) CB: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Javi Martínez 81-rated (Bayern Munich)

Javi Martínez 81-rated (Bayern Munich) CDM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CAM: Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Olympique)

Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Olympique) CAM: Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig) CAM: Denis Zakaria 83-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Denis Zakaria 83-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) ST: Andrej Kramarić 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

National Duty