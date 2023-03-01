The match between Manchester City and Newcastle United brought an 87-rated Showdown version of John Stones from Manchester City in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Players can get this card by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Showdown SBCs offer two players who will play against each other on the real-life pitch. Stones will meet Jacob Murphy when playing against Newcastle United on March 4. The player from the winning club will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted card.

The devs generally increased his Pace (+10), Physical (+8), Passing (+7), Dribbling (+6), Shooting (+10), and Passing (+9) when comparing this 87-rated Showdown version to his original 83-rated gold card.

This Showdown SBC requires players to complete just one 86-rated squad that has at least one TOTW (Inform) card, one card with an overall rating of 87 points minimum, and one player from the Premier League.

Building this squad can cause you to spend around 159,900 to 164,950 FUT coins across the available platforms. And you’ll have until the match is over to complete it, so you have four days to use your fodder and spend fewer FUT coins.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete the Showdown John Stones SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Showdown Stones SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team