How to complete Showdown Serdar SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA released an 88-rated Showdown version of Suat Serdar from Hertha Berlin today that players can get by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Showdown SBCs offer two upgraded players whose teams will go against each other in real life. Serdar will play against Genki Haraguchi in the Hertha vs. Union Berlin game happening on April 9. The winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

When you compare this Showdown card to Serdar’s original 76-rated gold version, you’ll see that the devs generously increased his Pace (+14), Passing (+13), Shooting (+13), Defending (+13), Physical (+12), and Dribbling (+11).

You can boost his Pace (+10), Defending (+8), and Dribbling (+1) even further by applying the shadow chemistry style. Serdar already has high and balanced skills, but this chemistry style will maximize his Interceptions and Sliding Tackle stats.

To get this card, you’ll have to complete three different squads. Here are all the conditions and rewards for each segment:

SBC Conditions Reward Germany 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Germany. Small rare mixed players pack Bundesliga 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, plus at least one Bundesliga player. Premium mixed players pack 85-rated Squad 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum. Premium electrum players pack

These three squads cost around 144,950 FUT coins on PlayStation, 152,850 on Xbox, and 166,950 FUT coins on PC and Stadia if you build them from scratch. You’ll have until the game ends to build them, which should be enough time to get a couple of cards and spend fewer FUT coins.

Here are the cheapest solutions right now to complete the Showdown Suat Serdar SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according FUTBIN, a website that specializes on FIFA content:

Germany

GK: 81-rated Alessio Cragno (Cagliari)

81-rated Alessio Cragno (Cagliari) LB: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 81-rated Kurt Zouma (West Ham)

81-rated Kurt Zouma (West Ham) RB: 81-rated Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) CM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli)

82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli) CM: 82-rated Manuel Locatelli (Piemonte Calcio)

82-rated Manuel Locatelli (Piemonte Calcio) CM: 81-rated Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) CAM: 81-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

81-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) ST: 82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta)

82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

Bundesliga

GK: 83-ratedLukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-ratedLukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) LB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)

84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) RB: 84-rated Ricardo Barbosa Pereira (Leicester City)

84-rated Ricardo Barbosa Pereira (Leicester City) CDM: 85-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

85-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) LM: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: 82-rated James Maddison (Leicester City)

82-rated James Maddison (Leicester City) CM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) RM: 84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) ST: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

85-rated Squad