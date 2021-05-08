How to complete Showdown Rodrygo SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 89-rated version of Rodrygo de Goes from Real Madrid to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added a 90-rated version of Luuk de Jong from Sevilla. These players will play against each other on the real-life pitch on May 9 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

EA has generally increased all of Rodrygo’s skills, including Passing (+15), Shooting (+13), Physical (+13), Defending (+10), Dribbling (+10), and his Pace (+7), when you compare the Showdown version to his 79-rated gold card.

Showdown Rodrygo is a great card when you look at his stats and the possibility of the upgrade. You can apply the maestro chemistry style to further increase his passing (+5), Shooting (+4), and Dribbling (+3), which are related to his left-winger position, and elevate his quality.

This SBC costs around 160,500 FUT coins on PS4 and 157,500 FUT coins on Xbox One, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (202,950 FUT coins). The card is considerably more expensive than de Jong, but the price is worth it. Which one you choose depends more on your playstyle than on the stats alone. His skills are incredible and will be even better if he receives the +2 upgrade after the match.

If you want to complete the Showdown Rodrygo de Goes SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Real Madrid and La Liga. The first solution requires an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Real Madrid. The second one asks for an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from LaLiga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Rodrygo SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Real Madrid

GK: Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United) LB: Marcelo da Silva 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marcelo da Silva 83-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Tiago da Silva 85-rated (Chelsea)

Tiago da Silva 85-rated (Chelsea) CB: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) RB: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton) CM: Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United)

Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United) CM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid) LW: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) RW: Gareth Bale 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs)

Gareth Bale 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

La Liga