You'll have to complete four squads to get this card.

EA added a 96-rated Showdown version of Paul Pogba from Piemonte Calcio today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This card is available by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

Showdown SBCs offer two players who will face each other in real life. Pogba will go up against Roma’s Georginio Wijnaldum, who also received a Showdown version, on Aug. 27. The player from the winning club will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted version.

The devs mainly increased Pogba’s original 87-rated gold version, such as his Defending (+26), Pace (+22), Dribbling (+11), Shooting (+10), Physical (+10), and Passing (+9) for this Showdown version.

If you use this card on your team, you can apply the engine chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+4), Passing (+3), and Dribbling (+1). This will maximize his Sprint Speed, Vision, Short Passing, and Curve.

The upgrade will also leave his skill ratings ranging from 91 and 98, which is extremely high and can get higher with the +2 upgrade if he wins the match.

There are a lot of great players from various nations, clubs, and special versions that can make a strong link with Showdown Pogba, such as Zinedine Zidane, Iván Córdoba, Antonio Di Natale, Franck Ribéry from Salernitana, Dušan Vlahovic from Piemonte Calcio, and Paulo Dybala from Piemonte Calcio.

How to complete Showdown Pogba SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to turn in four squads to complete this SBC: Piemonte Calcio, France, Serie A TIM, and Top Form. Here’s the list of their conditions and the respective rewards you will receive aside from the untradeable Showdown Pogba card.

SBC Conditions Reward Piemonte Calcio 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and one player from Piemonte Calcio. Premium mixed players pack France 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and no less than one French player. Prime mixed players pack Serie A TIM 88-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum plus at least one player from Serie A TIM. Premium gold players pack Top Form 88-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and no less than one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card. Mega pack

If you build all four squads from scratch, you’ll spend around 342,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 322,750 on Xbox, and 313,450 FUT coins on PC and Stadia in total. You’ll have until Aug. 27, when the real-life game ends, to complete every segment and even craft some cards to spend fewer FUT coins.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete Showdown Paul Pogba SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Piemonte Calcio

GK: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) LB: 82-rated Jérôme Boateng (Lyon)

82-rated Jérôme Boateng (Lyon) CB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Freiburg)

84-rated Matthias Ginter (Freiburg) RB: 91-rated TOTS Jeremie Frimpong (Bayern Leverkusen)

91-rated TOTS Jeremie Frimpong (Bayern Leverkusen) CDM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CDM: 92-rated TOTS Moussa Diaby (Bayern Leverkusen)

92-rated TOTS Moussa Diaby (Bayern Leverkusen) CAM: 83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) ST: 82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta)

France

GK: 94-rated TOTS Alban Lafont (Nantes)

94-rated TOTS Alban Lafont (Nantes) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CB: 90-rated Future Stars Maxence Lacroix (VfL Wolfsburg)

90-rated Future Stars Maxence Lacroix (VfL Wolfsburg) RB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) CDM: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) CDM: 95-rated TOTS Sandro Tonali (Milan)

95-rated TOTS Sandro Tonali (Milan) CAM: 84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) CAM: 84-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale)

84-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale) ST: 84-rated Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

84-rated Kai Havertz (Chelsea) ST: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

Serie A TIM

GK: 82-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

82-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 94-rated TOTS Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale)

94-rated TOTS Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale) CB: 82-rated Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid)

82-rated Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 91-rated Shapeshifters Lars Ricken (HERO)

91-rated Shapeshifters Lars Ricken (HERO) LM: 94-rated TOTS Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

94-rated TOTS Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) CM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) RM: 93-rated TOTS Dimitri Payet (Olympique de Marseille)

93-rated TOTS Dimitri Payet (Olympique de Marseille) CAM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli)

82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli) CAM: 82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig) ST: 81-rated Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club)

Top Form