How to complete Showdown Paco Alcáter SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 89-rated version of Francisco Alcácer from Villarreal to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added a 88-rated version of Frederico “Fred” de Paula Santos from Manchester United. These players will play against each other on the real-life pitch on Saturday, May 26 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade. You can complete this SBC until the match happens.

EA generally upgraded all of Alcácer’s stats, including Physical (+18), Passing (+17), Pace (+13), Dribbling (+9), Shooting (+8), and his Defending (+5), when you compare this Showdown version to his 81-rated base gold card.

Showdown Alcácer is a great card when you look at his stats and the possibility of the upgrade. He has four-star skill moves and weak foot, which will help you to build some great attacking plays. You can apply the deadeye chemistry style to further increase his Shooting (+5), Pace(+5), and Physical (+5).

This SBC costs around 259,500 FUT coins on PlayStation and 263,750 on Xbox, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (325,750 FUT coins). This is a fair price, though, especially because it can receive an additional boost if Villarreal wins. You can also easily link Showdown Alcácer with some of the TOTS Series A cards that were added so far.

If you want to complete the Showdown Alcácer SBC, you’ll have to turn in just one 86-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS Moments card, and at least one player from LaLiga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Francisco Alcácer SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.