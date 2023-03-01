Jacob Murphy will play for Newcastle United against Manchester City in real-life soccer later this week. Because of that, he’s received an 87-rated Showdown version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that is available by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Murphy is set to go up against John Stones from Manchester City on March 4. The player from the winning club will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted card.

Murphy had his Physical (+16), Passing (+15), Defending (+14), Dribbling (+14), Shooting (+13), and Pace (+13) greatly boosted for this 87-rated Showdown version compared to his original 73-rated silver card.

To get Showdown Murphy, you’ll have to build two squads: England and Premier League. The first one requires an 82-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card and one English player, while the second one asks for an 85-rated squad plus no less than one player from the Premier League.

If you buy all the necessary cards for both squads, you’ll spend around 115,900 FUT coins on consoles and 127,300 FUT coins on PC. But you’ll also receive a small gold players pack and a prime mixed players pack as the reward for turning in each segment.

You’ll have until the real-life match is over to complete everything, meaning you have four days to use your fodder and craft cards to spend the least amount of FUT coins as possible.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete the Showdown Jacob Murphy SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Showdown Murphy SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

England

GK: 82-rated Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale)

82-rated Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale) LB: 81-rated Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur)

81-rated Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: 84-rated TOTW Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig)

84-rated TOTW Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) CB: 81-rated Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

81-rated Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RB: 82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) CDM: 81-rated Jonas Hofmann (Borussia M’gladbach)

81-rated Jonas Hofmann (Borussia M’gladbach) LM: 81-rated Robert Andrich (Bayern Leverkusen)

81-rated Robert Andrich (Bayern Leverkusen) RM: 82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr)

82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr) CAM: 81-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Internazionale)

81-rated Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Internazionale) ST: 82-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

82-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) ST: 81-rated Odisseas Vlachodimos (SL Benfica)

Premier League