How to complete Showdown Mount SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

An 87-rated Showdown version of Mason Mount from Chelsea has been introduced to the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Players can also get an 87-rated version of Divock Origi from Liverpool. These players will battle against one other on the pitch in the EFL Carabao Cup Final between Chelsea and Liverpool on Sunday, Feb. 27. The winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade. You have until that game takes place to finish this SBC.

The devs generally upgraded all of Mount’s skills, including his Physical (+8), Pace (+8), Passing (+4), Shooting (+4), and Dribbling (+4), when compared to his 83-rated gold version. When compared to Origi’s skills, this isn’t the best card.

Mount’s only low skill is his 58-rated Defending. He also has three-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. You can apply the hunter chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+7), which will make this card more powerful.

If you want to complete the Showdown Mount SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Tactical Emulation and England. The first segment asks for an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Chelsea. The second one requires an 85-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum plus a player from England.

This SBC costs around 141,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 158,950 on Xbox, and 156,300 on PC if you build the squads from scratch. You’ll also receive a small prime electrum players pack and a rare mixed players pack.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Mason Mount SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) LM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta) CM: 83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) CM: 83-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

83-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis) RM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) LF: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio) RF: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) ST: 82-rated TOTW Raúl De Tomás (RCD Espanyol)

England