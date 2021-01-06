How to complete Showdown Malen SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 84-rated version of Donyell Malen from PSV today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added an 85-rated version of Sean Klaiber from Ajax. These players will play against each other on the real-world field on Jan. 10 and the winner will receive a +2 overall upgrade in the game.

EA has mainly boosted Malen’s Passing (+12) skill and somewhat increased all of his other stats, including Physical (+7), Shooting (+7), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+5), when you compare the Showdown version to his 78-rated gold card.

This SBC costs around 73,500 FUT coins on Xbox One and 77,400 FUT coins on PC, but it’s a bit more expensive on PlayStation 4 (78,800 FUT coins). Showdown Malen, however, is behind the current power curve in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, even if he gets an update. But both players will provide a strong link to Flashback Robben in case you plan to complete that SBC.

If you want to complete the Showdown Malen SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 84-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Eredivisie. This SBC will expire on Jan. 10 before Ajax and PSV face off at 3:45pm CT.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Malen SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.