How to complete Showdown Malen SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 84-rated version of Donyell Malen from PSV today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.
EA also added an 85-rated version of Sean Klaiber from Ajax. These players will play against each other on the real-world field on Jan. 10 and the winner will receive a +2 overall upgrade in the game.
EA has mainly boosted Malen’s Passing (+12) skill and somewhat increased all of his other stats, including Physical (+7), Shooting (+7), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+5), when you compare the Showdown version to his 78-rated gold card.
This SBC costs around 73,500 FUT coins on Xbox One and 77,400 FUT coins on PC, but it’s a bit more expensive on PlayStation 4 (78,800 FUT coins). Showdown Malen, however, is behind the current power curve in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, even if he gets an update. But both players will provide a strong link to Flashback Robben in case you plan to complete that SBC.
If you want to complete the Showdown Malen SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 84-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Eredivisie. This SBC will expire on Jan. 10 before Ajax and PSV face off at 3:45pm CT.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Malen SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
- GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)
- LB: Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale)
- CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)
- CB: José Giménez 81-rated (Atlético de Madrid)
- RB: Kieran Trippier 80-rated (Atlético de Madrid)
- CDM: Luis Alberto 85-rated (Lazio)
- LM: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- CM: Sergej Milinković-Savić 85-rated (Lazio)
- CM: Christian Eriksen 85-rated (Internazionale)
- RM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)
- ST: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)