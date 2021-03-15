How to complete Showdown Lemar SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 86-rated version of Thomas Lemar from Atlético de Madrid to FIFA 21 on March 13. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added an 86-rated version of Antonio Rüdiger from Chelsea. These players will play against each other on the real-life pitch on March 17 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

EA has increased all of Lemar’s skills, including Pace (+10), Physical (+10), Shooting (+9), Dribbling (+5), Defending (+4), and Passing (+3), when you compare the Showdown version to his 81-rated gold card.

Showdown Lemar’s star skill is his 90-rated Pace. He has four-star skills and weak foot, which is way better than Showdown Rüdiger. You can apply the hunter chemistry style to maximize his Pace (+9) and further increase his Shooting (+7), which are related to his left-midfielder position.

This SBC costs around 236,350 FUT coins on PS4 and 228,300 FUT coins on Xbox One, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (268,000 FUT coins). The prices of both players are similar but a bit high for their stats. Even if Lemar receives the +2 upgrade after the match, this would still be an overpriced card.

If you want to complete the Showdown Lemar SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Atlético Madrid and La Liga. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Atlético de Madrid. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from LaLiga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Thomas Lemar SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Atlético Madrid

GK: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: Wataru Endo 81-rated (VfB Stuttgart)

Wataru Endo 81-rated (VfB Stuttgart) LM: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) CM: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Cagliari)

Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Cagliari) CM: Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale)

Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale) RM: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma) ST: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

La Liga