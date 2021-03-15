How to complete Showdown Lemar SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 86-rated version of Thomas Lemar from Atlético de Madrid to FIFA 21 on March 13. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.
EA also added an 86-rated version of Antonio Rüdiger from Chelsea. These players will play against each other on the real-life pitch on March 17 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.
EA has increased all of Lemar’s skills, including Pace (+10), Physical (+10), Shooting (+9), Dribbling (+5), Defending (+4), and Passing (+3), when you compare the Showdown version to his 81-rated gold card.
Showdown Lemar’s star skill is his 90-rated Pace. He has four-star skills and weak foot, which is way better than Showdown Rüdiger. You can apply the hunter chemistry style to maximize his Pace (+9) and further increase his Shooting (+7), which are related to his left-midfielder position.
This SBC costs around 236,350 FUT coins on PS4 and 228,300 FUT coins on Xbox One, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (268,000 FUT coins). The prices of both players are similar but a bit high for their stats. Even if Lemar receives the +2 upgrade after the match, this would still be an overpriced card.
If you want to complete the Showdown Lemar SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Atlético Madrid and La Liga. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Atlético de Madrid. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from LaLiga.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Thomas Lemar SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
Atlético Madrid
- GK: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)
- CB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)
- CDM: Wataru Endo 81-rated (VfB Stuttgart)
- LM: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)
- CM: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Cagliari)
- CM: Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale)
- RM: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)
- ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)
- ST: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)
La Liga
- GK: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)
- LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)
- CB: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)
- CB: Zlatan Ibrahimović 86-rated (Real Madrid)
- RB: Daniel Carvajal 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- CDM: Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante UD)
- LM: Nabil Fékir 83-rated (Betis)
- CM: Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona)
- CM: David Silva 86-rated (Real Sociedad)
- RM: Daniel Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal)
- ST: Luis Alberto Suárez 87-rated (Atlético de Madrid)