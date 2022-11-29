How to complete Showdown Kovačić SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Belgium and Croatia will face each other on Dec. 1.

Players can get a 85-rated Showdown version of Mateo Kovačić from Chelsea in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team by completing a squad-building challenge starting today.

EA also added an 85-rated version of Leandro Trossard from Brighton. They will face each other in the World Cup on Dec. 1 in the Belgium vs. Croatia match. The player on the winning team will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

When comparing this Showdown version to Kovačić’s original 84-rated gold version, the devs increased his Shooting (+8), Pace (+8), Physical (+5), Defending (+5), Passing (+1), and Dribbling (+1).

We recommend applying the shadow chemistry style when using this card in your team to boost Kovačić’s Pace (+8) and Defending (+7), raising them to 86 and 83 respectively.

To complete this Showdown SBC, players will have to complete two different segments. The Top Form solution asks for an 82-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. The Premier League squad must be an 84-rated team with no less than a player from the Premier League.

Building both squads from scratch will cost you from around 69,950 to 80,000 FUT coins across the available platforms. You’ll also receive two rare gold players packs and one gold players pack for completing each squad.

The SBC will be available until the Belgium vs. Croatia match is over, so you have about two days to complete these two squads and even craft some cards to spend fewer FUT coins.

You’ll have until the match is over to complete the SBC. Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete Showdown Mateo Kovačić SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Showdown Mateo Kovačić SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Top Form

GK: 82-rated André Onana (Internazionale)

82-rated André Onana (Internazionale) LB: 82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) CB: 80-rated Mauro Arambarri (Geatfe)

80-rated Mauro Arambarri (Geatfe) CB: 82-rated Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham)

82-rated Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham) RB: 80-rated Martin Dúbravka (Manchester United)

80-rated Martin Dúbravka (Manchester United) LM: 80-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig)

80-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) CM: 82-rated Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)

82-rated Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla) RM: 80-rated Max Kruse (VfL Wolfsburg)

80-rated Max Kruse (VfL Wolfsburg) CAM: 84-rated TOTW Vincenzo Grifo (SC Freiburg)

84-rated TOTW Vincenzo Grifo (SC Freiburg) CAM: 82-rated Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta)

82-rated Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta) ST: 82-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

Premier League