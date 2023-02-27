How to complete Showdown Henrichs SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Which club will win on Friday?

Image via EA

Benjamin Henrichs will play for RB Leipzig against Borussia Dortmund this Friday, March 3 and EA has added an 87-rated Showdown version of him in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The card is available as a reward for completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Showdown SBCs offer two players who will play against each other on the real-life pitch. Henrichs will face Bynoe-Gittenson―who also received a Showdown version―on March 3. The player from the winning club will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted card.

Henrichs only had a 77-rated gold version before this Showdown one. The devs greatly increased his Pace (+19), Physical (+13), Defending (+11), Dribbling (+11), Shooting (+10), and Passing (+9).

This Showdown SBC requires players to complete just one 84-rated squad with at least one player from Bundesliga. Building this squad can cause you to spend around 54,900 to 57,800 FUT coins across the available platforms.

Usually, player-item SBCs have a week before they expire. But Showdown ones are only available until the real-life match ends, so you’ll have until March 3 to get this Showdown Henrichs.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete the Showdown Benjamin Henrichs SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Showdown Henrichs SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

  • GK: 84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)
  • LB: 84-rated Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid)
  • CB: 84-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)
  • CB: 84-rated Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto)
  • RB: 84-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)
  • CDM: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)
  • CDM: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)
  • CAM: 84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)
  • CAM: 84-rated Moussa Diaby (Bayern Leverkusen)
  • ST: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)
  • ST: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)