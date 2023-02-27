Benjamin Henrichs will play for RB Leipzig against Borussia Dortmund this Friday, March 3 and EA has added an 87-rated Showdown version of him in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The card is available as a reward for completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Showdown SBCs offer two players who will play against each other on the real-life pitch. Henrichs will face Bynoe-Gittenson―who also received a Showdown version―on March 3. The player from the winning club will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted card.

Henrichs only had a 77-rated gold version before this Showdown one. The devs greatly increased his Pace (+19), Physical (+13), Defending (+11), Dribbling (+11), Shooting (+10), and Passing (+9).

This Showdown SBC requires players to complete just one 84-rated squad with at least one player from Bundesliga. Building this squad can cause you to spend around 54,900 to 57,800 FUT coins across the available platforms.

Usually, player-item SBCs have a week before they expire. But Showdown ones are only available until the real-life match ends, so you’ll have until March 3 to get this Showdown Henrichs.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete the Showdown Benjamin Henrichs SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Showdown Henrichs SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team