How to complete Showdown Guendouzi SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 95-rated version of Mattéo Guendouzi from Olympique de Marseille to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added a 95-rated version of Wissam Ben Yedder from Monaco. These players will play against each other on the real-life pitch on Saturday, Sept. 11, and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade. You have until that match takes place to complete this SBC.

EA greatly increased all of Guendouzi’s skills, including his Shooting (+30), Defending (+23), Dribbling (+21), Pace (+21), Passing (+20), and his Physical (+17) when you compare this Showdown version to his 77-rated base gold card.

Showdown Guendouzi is a great card with incredibly high and balanced skill ratings, with all skills being 92 and above. He also has five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. You can apply the anchor chemistry style to further increase his Physical (+6), Pace (+4), and Defending (+3).

This SBC costs around 125,050 FUT coins on PlayStation and 134,300 on Xbox, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (162,400 FUT coins). This is a fair price, however, especially because it can receive an additional boost if Olympique de Marseille wins. You can also easily link Showdown Guendouzi with some of the FUTTIES, TOTY, TOTS, What If, and FUT Birthday players that have joined FIFA so far.

If you want to complete the Showdown Guendouzi SBC, you’ll have to turn two squads: France and Ligue 1. The first solution requires one 81-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from France. The second segment asks for an 83-rated with 60 chemistry minimum, one TOTW (Inform) or TOTS player, and at least one player from Ligue 1.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Mattéo Guendouzi SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

France

GK: Paul Bernardoni 78-rated (Angers SCO)

Paul Bernardoni 78-rated (Angers SCO) L B: Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Club)

Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Club) CB: Baptiste Santamaria 79-rated (SC Freiburg)

Baptiste Santamaria 79-rated (SC Freiburg) CB: Alban Lafonts 78-rated (FC Nantes)

Alban Lafonts 78-rated (FC Nantes) RB: Ruben Aguilar 78-rated (Monaco)

Ruben Aguilar 78-rated (Monaco) LM: Moisés Gómez 77-rated (Villarreal)

Moisés Gómez 77-rated (Villarreal) CM: Pierre Lees-Melou 78-rated (OGC Nice)

Pierre Lees-Melou 78-rated (OGC Nice) CM: Téji Savanier 78-rated (Montpellier)

Téji Savanier 78-rated (Montpellier) RM: Romain Alessandrini 92-rated (Qingdao Huanghai)

Romain Alessandrini 92-rated (Qingdao Huanghai) CF: Florent Mollet 78-rated (Montpellier)

Florent Mollet 78-rated (Montpellier) ST: Gaëtan Laborde 76-rated (Montpellier)

Ligue 1