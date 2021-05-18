How to complete Showdown Gray SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 90-rated version of Demarai Gray from Bayer Leverkusen to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added a 90-rated version of Dan-Axel Zagadou from Borussia Dortmund. These players will play against each other on the real-life pitch on Saturday, May 22 and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade. You can complete this SBC until the match kicks off.

The devs upgraded all of Gray’s stats, including Shooting (+21), Passing (+19), Dribbling (+16), Physical (+16), Defending (+16), and his Pace (+9), when you compare this Showdown version to his 75-rated base gold card.

Showdown Gray is a great card when you look at his stats and the possibility of the upgrade. He has four-star skill moves and weak foot, which will help you to build some great attacking plays. You can apply the deadeye chemistry style to further increase his Shooting (+6), and Passing (+6).

This SBC costs around 260,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and 263,500 on Xbox, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (270,000 FUT coins). This is a fair price, though, especially because it can receive an additional boost if Bayer Leverkusen wins and you can easily link Showdown Gray with some of the TOTS Bundesliga cards that were added so far.

If you want to complete the Showdown Gray SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one player from Bayer Leverkusen, and at least one Inform or TOTS item. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one player from the Bundesliga, and at least one Inform or TOTS card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Gray SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Bayer Leverkusen

GK: Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim) CB: Jan Vertoghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertoghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Niklas Süle 83-rated (Bayern Munich)

Niklas Süle 83-rated (Bayern Munich) LM: Éverton 81-rated (Benfica)

Éverton 81-rated (Benfica) CM: Sérgio Oliveira 82-rated (Porto)

Sérgio Oliveira 82-rated (Porto) CM: Dani Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal)

Dani Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal) RM: Karim Bellarabi 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Karim Bellarabi 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LW: Felipe Anderson 81-rated (Porto)

Felipe Anderson 81-rated (Porto) RW: José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina)

José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina) ST: Luis Alberto 85-rated (Lazio)

Bundesliga