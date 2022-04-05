How to complete Showdown Götze SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

There's just one squad to complete and get the card.

EA has released an 88-rated Showdown version of Mario Götze from PSV in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that players can get by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

This card was added alongside a Showdown SBC of Harvey Barnes. This type of SBC represents a match between two players in real life. In this case, Götze and Barnes will play against each other in the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) quarter-final this Thursday, April 7, and the winner will receive a +2 overall upgrade.

This new version of Götze had its skills greatly upgraded. The devs increased his Pace (+17), Shooting (+12), Physical (+11), Passing (+7), Dribbling (+7), and Defending (+7). You can also apply the hawk chemistry style to further boost his Shooting (+6), Physical (+5), and Pace (+5).

You only have to complete one 84-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (INform) card, and one German player. It costs from around 66,200 to 71,650 FUT coins to build this segment from scratch in the FUT market on all platforms.

This SBC squad will expire on the game day between PSV and Leicester City, so you only have two days to complete it. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Mario Götze SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specialized in FIFA content: