How to complete Showdown Godín SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have until Cagliari and Milan play against each other to get this card.

EA Sports added a 95-rated Showdown version of Diego Godín from Cagliari to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added a 95-rated version of Samuel Castillejo from Milan. These players will play against each other in real life on Sunday, Aug. 29. The winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade. You have until that match happens to complete this SBC.

EA greatly mainly increased Godín’s Pace (+35) and Dribbling (+20), but still greatly upgraded his Passing (+16), Passing (+16), Physical (+11), Shooting (+10), and Defending (+10) when compared to his 85-rated base gold card.

Showdown Godín has more balanced stats than Castillejo but has slightly lower skill rates. His 97-rated Defending and 92-rated Pace are the highlights. He also has two-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot, which are lower than his opponent’s.

You can apply the anchor chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+5), Physical (+4), and Defending (+2), which will maximize his Acceleration, Jumping, Strenght, and all of his Defending stats.

This SBC costs around 55,300 FUT coins on PlayStation, 63,100 on Xbox, and 70,400 on PC. If you want to complete the Showdown Godín SBC, you’ll have to turn in just one 82-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Diego Godín SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.