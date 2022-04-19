How to complete Showdown Gabriel Paulista SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The players in the Showdown of the week are Gabriel Paulista from Valencia and Sergio Canales from Real Betis. Both cards are available for players in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting today through squad-building challenges (SBC).

This type of SBC brings two players who will face each other in real life. In this case, Valencia and Real Betis will play on April 23 in Spain and the player from the winning team will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted version.

Gabriel Paulista’s Pace (+16), Dribbling (+11), Passing (+7), Shooting (+6), Defending (+6), and Physical (+6) if you compare this Showdown version to his original 82-rated gold card. You can also further increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+7) by applying the shadow chemistry style.

If you are interested in getting this card, you’ll have to turn in just one 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one Brazilian player. Building this squad from scratch will cost you from around 144,750 to 155,650 FUT coins.

You’ll have until the match between Real Betis and Valencia ends on April 23 to complete the squad and get the card, the upgrade will only come after you got the card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Gabriel Paulista SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: