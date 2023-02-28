EA released today an 87-rated Showdown version of Eljif Elmas in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team through a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Showdown SBCs offer the chance to unlock two players who will play against each other on the real-life pitch. Elmas will represent Latium when playing against Napolis’ Zaccagni this Friday. The player from the winning club will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this already-boosted FIFA card.

This Showdown version of Elmas has high and balanced skills that range from 76 to 92, with his Dribbling being the highest skill rating. The devs increased all of his skills, including his Physical (+10), Passing (+11), Shooting (+10), Pace (+10), and Defending (+10).

You’ll earn Showdown Elmas after completing two different segments: Tactical Emulation and Serie A. The first one must be an 82-rated squad with at least one Italian player. while the Seria A squad must be an 84-rated team that has no less than one player from the Serie A.

Building these squads will amount to around 94,100 FUT coins on consoles and 95,350 FUT coins on PC, which is considerably more expensive than Zaccagni’s card. You’ll also receive a small gold pack and a prime electrum players pack for completing both segments, however.

This Showdown SBCs have a smaller window of time for players to complete the squads than the usual one-week ones. You’ll have three days to get this version of Elmas, until March 3, the day of the real-life match.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete the Showdown Eljif Elmas SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Showdown Elmas SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Tactical Emulation

GK: 84-rated TOTW Amir Rrahmani (Napoli)

84-rated TOTW Amir Rrahmani (Napoli) LB: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) RB: 82-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

82-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) CM: 82-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

82-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) CM: 82-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

82-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CM: 81-rated Kerem Demirbay (Bayern Leverkusen)

81-rated Kerem Demirbay (Bayern Leverkusen) LW: 81-rated Juan Musso (Atalanta)

81-rated Juan Musso (Atalanta) RW: 81-rated Jonas Hofmann (Borussia M’gladbach)

81-rated Jonas Hofmann (Borussia M’gladbach) ST: 81-rated Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur)

Serie A