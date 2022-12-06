Memphis Depay from Barcelona has received an 86-rated Showdown version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The card is given as a reward for those who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

Showdown SBCs let soccer fans get upgraded versions of two players in FIFA who will battle it out in real life. Depay will represent the Netherlands on Dec. 9 against Marcos Acuña from Argentina in the World Cup. The player from the team that wins that game will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted version.

The increase to Depay’s skills is a bit disappointing when compared to his original gold version. The devs only gave a considerable boost to his Passing (+3), while raising the rest of his skill rates by just one point.

This Showdown SBC requires two different squads. The Top Form solution must be an 84-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card, while the LaLiga one asks for an 85-rated team that has at least one card with an overall rating of 86 points minimum and one player from LaLiga.

The price for building both squads from scratch is set at around 112,000 FUT coins on consoles and 110,400 FUT coins on PC. But building both will also reward you with three rare gold players packs and a prime mixed players pack in addition to the Showdown Depay card.

You have until the match on Dec. 9 is over to complete both squads. You can use the time until the SBC expires to craft some cards and use your fodder cards to spend as few FUT coins as possible.

Here are the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete the Memphis Depay Showdown SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Showdown Depay SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Top Form

GK: 79-rated Jonas Omlin (Montpellier)

79-rated Jonas Omlin (Montpellier) LB: 84-rated TOTW Martin Terriers (Rennes)

84-rated TOTW Martin Terriers (Rennes) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) CB: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) RB: 78-rated Odion Ighalo (Al Hilal)

78-rated Odion Ighalo (Al Hilal) LM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) CM: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) CM: 83-rated Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

83-rated Victor Osimhen (Napoli) RM: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) ST: 83-rated Fabián Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

LaLiga