How to complete Showdown De Paul SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has added an 87-rated Showdown version of Rodrigo De Paul from Atlético de Madrid to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. It’s obtainable through the game’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

Players can also get an 87-rated version of Eric Bailly from Manchester United. These players will play against each other in the real-life UCL round-of-16 matchup between Atlético Madrid and Man United on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade. You have until that match happens to complete this SBC.

New Showdown

🇨🇮 87 Eric Bailly

You’ll notice a slight increase in De Paul’s skills when compared to his 82-rated gold version. The devs upgraded his Defending (+9), Pace (+6), Passing (+5), Physical (+4), Shooting (+4), and Dribbling (+4). He has balanced skills and the upgrade could make him a powerful card.

De Paul also has four-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. You can apply the shadow chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8), which will maximize his Standing Tackle stat.

If you want to complete the Showdown De Paul SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Argentina and LaLiga. The first segment asks for an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Argentina. The second one requires an 86-rated team with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and a player from LaLiga.

This SBC costs around 196,350 FUT coins on PlayStation, 192,600 on Xbox, and 198,400 on PC if you build the squads from scratch. You’ll also receive a small prime electrum players pack and a rare electrum players pack.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Rodrigo De Paul SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Argentina

GK: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) LB: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) RB: 81-rated TOTW Brais Méndez (RC Celta)

81-rated TOTW Brais Méndez (RC Celta) LM: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) CM: 83-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

83-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis) CM: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) RM 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 83-rated Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) ST: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

LaLiga