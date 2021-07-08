How to complete Showdown Correa SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Showdown 94-rated version of Ángel Correa from Atlético de Madrid to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added a 94-rated version of Thiago Silva from Chelsea. These players will play against each other on the real-life pitch on Saturday, July 10 at the Copa America finals, and the winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade. You have until that match happens to complete this SBC.

EA greatly increased all of Correa’s skills, including his Passing (+17), Physical (+17), Shooting (+13), Pace (+11), Dribbling (+11), and his Defending (+8) when you compare this Showdown version to his 82-rated base gold card.

Showdown Correa is a great card with pretty balanced stats. His only low skill is his 62-rated Defending and his other skills are all 87 and above. He also has four-star skill moves and weak foot. The possibility of an upgrade and the higher stats than Thiago Silva are some of the reasons to get this card. You can apply the hawk chemistry style to further increase his Shooting (+4), Physical (+3), Pace (+3), and Dribbling (+1).

This SBC costs around 219,700 FUT coins on PlayStation and 236,000 on Xbox, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (272,050 FUT coins). This is a fair price, though, especially because it can receive an additional boost if Argentina wins. You can also easily link Showdown Correa with some of the TOTY, TOTS, FOF Path to Glory, and Summer Stars players that were added so far.

If you want to complete the Showdown Correa SBC, you’ll have to turn two squads: Atlético Madrid and National Duty. The first solution requires one 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Atlético de Madrid. The second segment asks for an 86-rated with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Argentina.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Ángel Correa SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Atlético Madrid

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg) L B: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Sebástian Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP)

Sebástian Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP) RB: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) CDM: Koke 85-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Koke 85-rated (Atlético Madrid) CDM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) LM: Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid) RM: Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Paco Álcacer 81-rated (Villarreal)

Paco Álcacer 81-rated (Villarreal) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

National Duty