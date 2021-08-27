How to complete Showdown Castillejo SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 95-rated Showdown version of Samuel Castillejo Azuaga from Milan to FIFA 21 today. It’s obtainable through FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

EA also added a 95-rated version of Diego Godín from Cagliari. These players will play against each other on the real-life pitch on Sunday, Aug. 29. The winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade. You have until that match happens to complete this SBC.

EA greatly increased all of Castillejo’s skills, including his Physical (+25), Shooting (+21), Dribbling (+17), Passing (+17), Defending (+17), and his Pace (+16) when you compare this Showdown version to his 79-rated base gold card.

Showdown Castillejo is a great card with high stats. He has 89-rated Dribbling and 91-rated Pace, and his other skills are all 60 and above. He also has five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. You can apply the hawk chemistry style to further increase his Physical (+5), Shooting (+4), and Pace (+2), which will maximize his Sprint Speed, Finishing, Long Shots, and Jumping stats.

This SBC costs around 50,700 FUT coins on PlayStation, 54,900 on Xbox, and 56,900 on PC. You can make strong links with amazing and legendary Spanish players.

If you want to complete the Showdown Castillejo SBC, you’ll have to turn in just one 82-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Milan.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Samuel Castillejo SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.