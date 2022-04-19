How to complete Showdown Canales SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Real Betis will go against Valencia and the player in the winning team gets an upgrade.

Sergio Canales from Real Betis received an 89-rated Showdown version today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. It is available for players through squad-building challenges (SBC) in-game.

This type of SBC brings two players who will face each other in real life. In this case, Canales will play against Gabriel Paulista from Valencia on April 23 in Spain and the player from the winning team will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted version.

When comparing Canales’s 83-rated gold card, he had his Defending (+13), Physical (+13), Pace (+7), Dribbling (+7), Shooting (+6), and Passing (+6) generally upgraded in this Showdown version. You can also apply the anchor chemistry style to further boost Canale’s Pace (+5), Physical (+6), and Defending (+7).

You’ll have to turn in just one 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one Brazilian player to get Showdown Canales. This squad can be priced from around 137,600 to 145,950 FUT coins if you buy from the FUT market all the necessary cards.

You’ll have until the match between Real Betis and Valencia ends on April 23 complete the squad and get the card, the upgrade will only come after you got the card. You can also use that time to craft some cards and spend fewer FUT coins.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete Showdown Sergio Canales SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content: