In anticipation for the match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig this Friday, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens from Dortmund has received an 87-rated Showdown version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team through a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Showdown SBCs offer the chance to unlock two players who will play against each other on the real-life pitch. Bynoe-Gittens will face Henrichs on March 3, with Dortmund ranking second and RB Leipzig in fourth place. The player from the winning club will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this already boosted FIFA card.

Compared to Bynoe-Gittens’ 67-rated silver card, the devs made a massive upgrade to his skill ratings, such as his Passing (+26), Shooting (+26), Physical (+21), Defending (+16), and Dribbling (+15).

Those interested in earning this Showdown card have to turn in two different squads: England and Bundesliga. The first one must be an 84-rated squad with no less than one TOTW (Inform) card, and one English player. The second team requires a minimum of 83 points of squad rating plus at least one player from the Bundesliga.

If you build them from scratch, those segments can cost around 47,600 to 50,300 FUT coins depending on which platform you play FIFA 23 on. Since each squad rewards a player pack, players who complete both segments will earn a mixed players pack and a prime electrum players pack.

This Showdown SBCs have a smaller window of time for players to complete the squads. You’ll have four days to get this version of Bynoe-Gittens, until March 3.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete the Showdown Jamie Bynoe-Gittens SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Showdown Bynoe-Gittens SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

England

GK: 81-rated Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur)

81-rated Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) LB: 81-rated Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt)

81-rated Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: 81-rated José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

81-rated José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CB: 81-rated Oscar Emboaba (Shanghai SIPG)

81-rated Oscar Emboaba (Shanghai SIPG) RB: 81-rated Alphonse Areola (West Ham)

81-rated Alphonse Areola (West Ham) CDM: 82-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale)

82-rated Robin Gosens (Internazionale) CDM: 81-rated Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma)

81-rated Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) CAM: 82-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

82-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) CAM: 82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma)

82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma) CAM: 82-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

82-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) ST: 84-rated TOTW James Tavernier (Rangers)

Bundesliga