How to complete Showdown Acuña SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Sevilla’s left-back Marcos Acuña got an 86-rated Showdown version today in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team through a squad-building challenge (SBC).

EA also added a Showdown version of Memphis Depay since he and Acuña will face each other in the Netherlands vs. Argentina World Cup match on Dec. 9, with Acuña playing for Argentina and Depay for the Netherlands. The player from the winning nation will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted version.

Acuña’s upgrade was focused on his Pace (+7) and Shooting (+4), while his other skills were only increased by one point when compared to his 85-rated original gold version. This Showdown SBC asks for three squads: Top Form, Argentina, and LaLiga. Here are the conditions and rewards for each segment:

SBC Conditions Reward Top Form 82-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Small electrum players pack Argentina 83-rated squad that has no less than one player with an overall rating of 85 points minimum, and one Argentinian player. Gold pack LaLiga 84-rated squad with at least one player with an overall rating of 85 points minimum, and one player from LaLiga. Small gold players pack

Completing this SBC will cost you around 81,200 to 84,650 FUT coins across the platforms that FIFA is available on. The SBC will be available until the Netherlands vs. Argentina match is over, so you have until Dec. 9 to build everything.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions right now to complete the Showdown Marcos Acuña SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Showdown Marcos Acuña SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Top Form

GK: 80-rated Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain)

80-rated Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) CB: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) CB: 81-rated TOTW David López (Girona)

81-rated TOTW David López (Girona) RB: 80-rated Charles Aránguiz (Bayern Leverkusen)

80-rated Charles Aránguiz (Bayern Leverkusen) LM: 82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) CM: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) CM: 73-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

73-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) RM: 80-rated Alessio Cragno (AC Monza)

80-rated Alessio Cragno (AC Monza) ST: 80-rated Jeremías Ledesma (Cádiz CF)

80-rated Jeremías Ledesma (Cádiz CF) ST: 80-rated Matteo Darmian (Internazionale)

Argentina

GK: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) LB: 81-rated Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis)

81-rated Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) CB: 85-rated Patrik Schick (Bayern Leverkusen)

85-rated Patrik Schick (Bayern Leverkusen) CB: 81-rated Rodrygo Goes (Real Madrid)

81-rated Rodrygo Goes (Real Madrid) RB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) CDM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) LM: 81-rated Jan Vertonghen (RSC Anderlecht)

81-rated Jan Vertonghen (RSC Anderlecht) RM: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) CAM: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) ST: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: 81-rated Jonas Hofmann (Borussia M’gladbach)

LaLiga