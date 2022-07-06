How to complete Shapeshifters Quarta SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have one week to get this card.

Fiorentina’s Martínez Quarta received a 93-rated Shapeshifters version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on July 5. This card is available for players who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Shapeshifters promotion offers upgraded player items like other promotions but with a different position than the featured player usually plays, giving a different feel to the gameplay for known players at this late stage of the game.

EA changed Quarta’s position from center-back to a right-backer because of the promotion while also increasing his Pace (+29), Shooting (+26), Dribbling (+21), Passing (+20), Defending (+16), and Physical (+14) if you compare this Shapeshifters version to his 76-rated gold card.

You can apply the anchor chemistry style if you decide to use this untradable card on your team and further boost Quarta’s Defending (+6), Physical (+5), and Pace (+3). This will maximize a few of his stats, such as his Acceleration, Sprint Speed, and Strength.

You’ll have to turn in two squads to complete this SBC: Argentina and Serie A TIM. The first segment asks for an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one Argentinian player. The second one has to be an 85-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from Serie A.

This Shapeshifters SBC will cost players around 98,600 to 106,050 FUT coins across all available platforms if you build the squads from scratch. Those who complete both squads will also receive a mixed players pack and a jumbo premium players pack on top of the Shapeshifters Quarta card.

You’ll have until July 12 to get this card. Here’s the cheapest solution at time of writing to complete the Shapeshifters Martínez Quarta SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Argentina

GK: 82-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

Serie A TIM