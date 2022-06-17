How to complete Shapeshifters Pepe’s set of objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get this great card by completing four tasks.

EA added a 93-rated Shapeshifters version of Nicolas Pépé from Arsenal in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today following the release of the promo’s first team. Players can get this card by completing a themed set of objectives in-game.

The Shapeshifter promotion gives a new perspective to how players can perform in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team by offering cards with new positions and upgraded stats. This new card can give your team a fresh and different feel.

Pépé’s position was changed from a right-midfielder to a striker because of the promotion. He also had his Physical (+17), Passing (+14), Shooting (+12), Defending (+12), Dribbling (+10), and Pace (+7) greatly upgraded if you compare this Shapeshifter card to his 81-rated original gold version. The upgrade raised his skill ratings and left them ranging from 82 to 95, except for his 48-rated Defending.

If you wish to get this special card, you’ll have to complete all objectives in the Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape mode. The set will be available until June 24, which should be enough time to do everything since you’ll only have to win five games for one of the objectives.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn Shapeshifters Nicolas Pépé in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: