How to complete Shapeshifters Moments Vardy SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA is celebrating his perfomance in the famous Leicester City comeback against Manchester United.

Players can now get a 93-rated Player Moments version of Jamie Vardy from Leicester City in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team with a Shapeshifters twist, making it a Shapeshifters Moments card. This special card is available as a reward for completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Shapeshifters promotion offers player items with new positions and upgraded stats to give them a new perspective on how they can perform in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Player Moments cards, on the other hand, celebrate a specific achievement by the featured player.

EA chose to celebrate Vardy’s performance in the Leicester City vs. Manchester United game that happened back in 2014. He managed to assist on the first and third goals while also scoring the fourth goal of the match himself and setting up the comeback against Manchester United.

Since the Shapeshifters promotion changes the player’s position, Shapeshifters Moments Vardy is a left-winger instead of the usual striker. He had his Passing (+18), Dribbling (+14), Physical (+14), Shooting (+12), Pace (+12), and Defending (+9) greatly increased compared to his original 86-rated gold card.

You can further improve his Passing (+6), Dribbling (+3), and Pace (+2) skills by applying the engine chemistry style. It will also maximize several of Vardy’s stats, such as his Acceleration, Sprint Speed, Agility, and Balance.

What you need to do to complete Shapeshifters Moments Jamie Vardy SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to build three squads: England, Premier League, and 86-rated Squad. Here’s the list of their conditions and the respective rewards you will receive aside from the untradeable Player Moments Vardy card:

Squad Conditions Reward England 84-rated squad with 70 team chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card, and one English player. Premium mixed players pack Premier League 85-rated squad with 65 team chemistry minimum, no less than one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from the Premier League. Rare mixed players pack 86-rated Squad 86-rated squad with 60 team chemistry minimum. Premium gold players pack

Buying all the necessary cards for these segments will cost you around 333,950 FUT coins on PlayStation, 336,050 on Xbox, and 349,900 on PC and Stadia. This SBC will only expire on July 5, which should give players enough time to craft cards and spend fewer FUT coins.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Shapeshifters Moments Jamie Vardy SBC at time of writing, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

England

GK: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) LB: 82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) CB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) CB: 86-rated TOTW Jonathan Tah (Bayern Leverkusen)

86-rated TOTW Jonathan Tah (Bayern Leverkusen) RB: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CDM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CDM: 82-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham)

82-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham) CAM: 83-rated Wout Weghorst (Burnley)

83-rated Wout Weghorst (Burnley) CAM: 83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

83-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) CAM: 85-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

85-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) ST: 85-rated Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)

Premier League

GK: 82-rated Anthony Lopes (Lyon)

82-rated Anthony Lopes (Lyon) LB: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CB: 81-rated José Fonte (Lille)

81-rated José Fonte (Lille) CB: 82-rated Jérôme Boateng (Lyon)

82-rated Jérôme Boateng (Lyon) RB: 83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) CM: 93-rated TOTS Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

93-rated TOTS Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) CM: 82-rated Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon)

82-rated Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon) CM: 84-rated Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint-Germain)

84-rated Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint-Germain) LW: 82-rated Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

82-rated Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) RW: 87-rated Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

86-rated Squad