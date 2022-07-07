How to complete Shapeshifters Moments Reus SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA released today a 93-rated Player Moments version of Marco Reus from Borussia Dortmund in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team with a Shapeshifters twist, which makes it a Shapeshifters Moments card. Players can get this card as a reward for completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Shapeshifters promotion brings player items with new positions and upgraded stats to give them a new perspective on how they can perform in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Player Moments cards, on the other hand, celebrate a specific achievement by the featured player.

Reus’ volley in a match against FSV Mainz during the 2021-2022 season is what caused him to receive this Moments version. Thomas Meunier crossed the ball and Stefan Bell almost intercepted it, but Reus managed to score regardless, making the first goal of the match.

Compared to his original 85-rated gold card, EA changed Shapeshifters Moments Reus’ position from a center attacking-midfielder to a right-winger because of the promotion. The devs also greatly increased his Pace (+24), Physical (+20), Defending (+11), Dribbling (+11), Passing (+11), and Shooting (+9).

You can further improve his Shooting (+5), Physical (+5), and Pace (+2) skills by applying the hawk chemistry style while using this card on your team. It will also maximize Reus’ Sprint Speed, Positioning, Shot Power, and Long Shots stats.

What you need to do to complete Shapeshifters Moments Marco Reus SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You’ll have to build three squads: Germany, Bundesliga, and 87-rated Squad. Here’s the list of each condition and the respective rewards you will receive aside from the untradeable Player Moments Reus card:

Squad Conditions Reward Germany 84-rated squad with 80 team chemistry minimum and at least one German player. Prime electrum players pack Bundesliga 86-rated squad with 65 team chemistry minimum plus no less than one player from Bundesliga. Small rare gold players pack 87-rated Squad 87-rated squad with 55 team chemistry minimum. Prime gold players pack

Buying all of these squads will cost you around 331,150 FUT coins on PlayStation, 313,650 on Xbox, and 346,600 on PC and Stadia. This SBC will expire on July 14, which should give you enough time to craft cards and spend fewer FUT coins.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Shapeshifters Moments Marco Reus SBC at time of writing, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Germany

GK: 86-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

86-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) LB: 82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) CB: 85-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

85-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) RB: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) CDM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) LM: 84-rated Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

84-rated Kai Havertz (Chelsea) RM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) CAM: 82-rated James Maddison (Leicester City)

82-rated James Maddison (Leicester City) ST: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: 83-rated Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Bundesliga

GK: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)

84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) LM: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: 82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach)

82-rated Lars Stindl (Borussia M’gladbach) CM: 94-rated Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (HERO)

94-rated Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (HERO) RM: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CF: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

87-rated Squad