How to complete Shapeshifters Grandsir’s Silver Star objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The left-winger is now a striker int his new version.

EA introduced a new 74-rated Player Moments version of Samuel Grandsir from LA Galaxy to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on June 22. To get this special card, you’ll have to complete a set of Silver Star objectives.

The Shapeshifter offers cards with new positions and upgraded stats in the game and give your team a fresh and different feel. The concept of Silver Stars, on the other hand, just consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team every Wednesday.

Shapeshifters Grandsir’s position was changed from a left-winger to a striker compared to his 71-rated original silver version. The devs upgraded his Shooting (+23), Dribbling (+11), Passing (+7), Pace (+6), Physical (+6), and Defending (+2) for this Shapeshifter card.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released in FIFA 22, Grandsir’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Silver Stars Grandsir’s objectives will be available until next Wednesday, June, 29. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Samuel Grandsir: