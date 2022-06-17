How to complete Shapeshifters Gerhardt’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have one week to get this special card.

Yannick Gerhardt from VfL Wolfsburg is one of the first players to receive a Shapeshifters set of objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team following the promo’s first team launch. Players can get a 91-rated Shapeshifters version starting today.

The Shapeshifter promotion gives a new perspective to how players can perform in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team by offering cards with new positions and upgraded stats. This new card can give your team a fresh and different feel.

Shapeshifters Gerhardt’s position is left wing-back instead of the usual center-midfield because of the promotion. He has high and balanced skills after the devs upgraded his Pace (+29), Physical (+15), Defending (+15), Dribbling (+15), Passing (+13), and Shooting (+13) when compared to his 77-rated original gold version.

You’ll have to complete all objectives in the Squad Battles or the Rivals mode, depending on which you prefer, to get Shapeshifter Gerhardt. The set will be available until June 24, which should be enough time to do everything.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn Shapeshifters Yannick Gerhardt in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: