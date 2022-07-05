How to complete Shapeshifters Centonze’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete four tasks to get this card.

A 91-rated Shapeshifters version of Fabien Centonze from Metz was added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on July 2. If you complete a set of objectives, this card will be given as a reward.

The Shapeshifter promotion changes the featured players’ positions and offers an upgraded version in the game, giving different and fresh gameplay to players you already know and love. Centoze had its position changed from a right wing backer to a striker in this case.

Centonze also had his Shooting (+40) massively increased when compared to his original 77-rated gold version, while his Dribbling (+19), Passing (+18), Pace (+12), Defending (+10), and Physical (+7) received a great but milder upgrade.

All objectives must be completed in either the Squad Battles mode or Rivals, depending on which you prefer. You’ll have until July 9 to fulfill every task and receive Shapeshifter Centonze.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn Shapeshifters Emerson Leite De Souza in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: