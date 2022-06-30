How to complete Shapeshifters Bebé’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A 74-rated Shapeshifters version of Tiago “Bebé” Correia from Rayo Vallecano was added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on June 29. To get this special card, you’ll have to complete a set of Silver Star objectives.

Shapeshifter cards give players new positions and upgraded stats, introducing a different gameplay style to known players. The concept of Silver Stars, on the other hand, just consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team every Wednesday.

Shapeshifters Bebé is a center-back instead of a left-midfielder in his 73-rated original silver version. The main increase was made to his Defending (+44), while his other skills, like his Pace (+5), Passing (+5), and Physical (+5), received a milder upgrade.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released in FIFA 22, Bebé’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

These Silver Stars objectives will be available until July 6 when a new Silver Star set will be released. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Shapeshifters Bebé: