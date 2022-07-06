How to complete Shapeshifter Doumbia’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players will have to fulfill the same three tasks.

Souleyman Doumbia from Angers SCO received a 74-rated Shapeshifters version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. Players can get this card by completing a set of Silver Star objectives.

Shapeshifters are player items with new positions and upgraded stats, introducing a different gameplay style to known players. The concept of Silver Stars, on the other hand, just consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team every Wednesday.

Doumbia’s original 74-rated silver card is a left-backer while this Shapeshifters version is a right-winger. The devs mainly increased his Shooting (+44), while his other skills, like his Passing (+19), Dribbling (+16), and Physical (+8), received a smaller upgrade.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released in FIFA 22 so far, Doumbia’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

These Silver Stars objectives will be available until July 13 when a new Silver Star set will be added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Shapeshifters Doumbia: