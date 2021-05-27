How to complete Serie A TOTS Challenge SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Electronic Arts has introduced a Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) Challenge in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. You’ll have to complete a segment of a squad-building challenge (SBC) to receive your reward.
This SBC arrived in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team one day before the Serie A TOTS cards are removed from packs to create space for the arrival of Ligue 1 TOTS cards, but you’ll have until Saturday, May 29 to complete it. Once you turn in the required squad, you’ll be awarded a tradeable rare electrum players pack, which contains 12 players (four gold, four silver, and four bronze).
The Serie A TOTS Challenge SBC requires at least five players from different nationalities, at least one Italian card, a max of two players from the same league, and a maximum of one player from the same club. It will also need to be an 80-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum. This SBC costs around 25,000 FUT coins on any platform.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Serie A TOTS Challenge SBC right now.
- GK: Alphonse Areola 82-rated (Fulham)
- LB: Domenico Criscito 78-rated (Genoa)
- CB: Kurt Zouma 80-rated (Chelsea)
- CB: Dayot Upamecano 79-rated (RB Leipzig)
- RB: Santiago Arias 81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- CDM: Steven Nzonzi 79-rated (Rennes)
- CM: Daniele Baselli 77-rated (Torino)
- CM: Jonathan dos Santos 77-rated (Los Angeles Galaxy)
- LW: Nolito 76-rated (Celta de Vigo)
- RW: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)
- ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhamtpon Wanderers)