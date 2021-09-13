How to complete Sept. 9’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This SBC is themed around this week’s key matchups.

You’ll have until Thursday, Sept. 16 to complete four squads: AZ Alkmaar vs. PSV, Sporting CP vs. FC Porto, AS Monaco vs. OM, and Napoli vs. Piemonte Calcio. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a gold players pack to small prime gold players pack.

FC Twente vs. Ajax SBC, for example, asks for a 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one rare card, at least three players from the same club, five different nationalities, and one player from Eredivisie. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a jumbo premium gold pack.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward AZ Alkmaar vs PSV 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one rare card, at least two players from the same club, a maximum of four leagues, and two player from Eredivisie. Gold players pack Sporting CP vs FC Porto 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one rare card, at least two players from the same nation, a maximum of three players from the same club, and at least one player from both Sporting CP and Porto. Jumbo premium gold pack AS Monaco vs OM 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, a maximum of three players from the same nation, at least four different clubs, and at least one player from both Monaco and Olympique de Marseille. Prime electrum players pack Napoli vs Piemonte Calcio 80-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, at least two players from the same nation, three players from the same leagues, and at least two players from both Napoli and Piemonte Calcio. Premium gold players pack

EA will also grant you a rare player pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 66,000 to 92,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

AZ Alkmaar vs. PSV

GK: Régis Gurtner 76-rated (Amiens SC)

Régis Gurtner 76-rated (Amiens SC) LB: Issiaga Sylla 70-rated (Toulouse FC)

Issiaga Sylla 70-rated (Toulouse FC) CB: Ibrahima Conté 75-rated (Niort)

Ibrahima Conté 75-rated (Niort) CB: Ousmane Kanté 76-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Ousmane Kanté 76-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: Florentin Pogba 68-rated (FCSM)

Florentin Pogba 68-rated (FCSM) LM: Andrés Guardado 78-rated (Real Betis)

Andrés Guardado 78-rated (Real Betis) CM: William Carvalho 75-rated (Real Betis)

William Carvalho 75-rated (Real Betis) CM: Edson Álvarez 77-rated (Ajax)

Edson Álvarez 77-rated (Ajax) RM: Davy Klaassen 76-rated (Ajax)

Davy Klaassen 76-rated (Ajax) ST: Luuk de Jong 77-rated (Sevilla)

Luuk de Jong 77-rated (Sevilla) ST: Jaime Mata Arnaiz 76-rated (Getafe)

Sporting CP vs. FC Porto

GK: Cláudio Ramos 77-rated (Porto)

Cláudio Ramos 77-rated (Porto) LB: Nuno Sequeira 78-rated (Braga)

Nuno Sequeira 78-rated (Braga) CB: Paulo Oliveira 76-rated (Braga)

Paulo Oliveira 76-rated (Braga) CB: Ferro Ferreira 77-rated (Benfica)

Ferro Ferreira 77-rated (Benfica) RB: André Almeida 80-rated (Benfica)

André Almeida 80-rated (Benfica) CDM: Chiquinho Machado 76-rated (Benfica)

Chiquinho Machado 76-rated (Benfica) CDM: Palhinha Gonçalves 78-rated (Sporting CP)

Palhinha Gonçalves 78-rated (Sporting CP) CM: Sérgio de Oliveira 78-rated (Porto)

Sérgio de Oliveira 78-rated (Porto) LW: Ricardo Horta 79-rated (Braga)

Ricardo Horta 79-rated (Braga) RW: Abdoulay Diaby 75-rated (Sporting CP)

Abdoulay Diaby 75-rated (Sporting CP) ST: Paulinho Fernandes 79-rated (Sporting CP)

AS Monaco vs. OM

GK: Jonas Omlin 77-rated (Montpellier)

Jonas Omlin 77-rated (Montpellier) CB: Lucas Hernández 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Lucas Hernández 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Samuel Gigot 76-rated (Spartak Moscow)

Samuel Gigot 76-rated (Spartak Moscow) CB: Pedro Mendes 82-rated (Montpellier)

Pedro Mendes 82-rated (Montpellier) LWB: Mathieu Valbuena 79-rated (Olympiacos CFP)

Mathieu Valbuena 79-rated (Olympiacos CFP) RWB: Mehmet Çelik 77-rated (Lille)

Mehmet Çelik 77-rated (Lille) CM: Josuha Guilavogui 78-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Josuha Guilavogui 78-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) CM: Christopher Nkunku 80-rated (RB Leipzig)

Christopher Nkunku 80-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Bruno Guimarães 78-rated (Lyon)

Bruno Guimarães 78-rated (Lyon) ST: Alassane Plea 80-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Alassane Plea 80-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) ST: Keita Baldé 76-rated (Monaco)

Napoli vs. Piemonte Calcio