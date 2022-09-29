How to complete Sept. 29’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23

You can complete a new Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) starting today in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some upcoming matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs.

You’ll notice that this type of SBC is different from the special player items. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, such as asking for some players from a specific league or club.

The FC Porto vs. Braga squad, for example, has a series of conditions. You’ll need to build a team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of five players from the same league, at least one rare card, three silver players, and one player from Portugal. Those who complete it will be rewarded with three common gold players packs.

Each solution offers a different reward that can range from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Oct. 6, to complete four squads: FC Porto vs. Braga, Sevilla vs. Atlético Madrid, Inter vs. Roma FC, and Manchester City vs. Manchester United.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward FC Porto vs. Braga A team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of five players from the same league, at least one rare card, three silver players, and one player from Portugal. Three common gold players packs Sevilla vs. Atlético Madrid Squad with 18 chemistry minimum, all players with at least silver level, no less than two rare cards, three players from the same club, and two players from Spain. Electrum players pack Inter vs. Roma FC 72-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, at least three rare cards, three clubs, two Italian players, plus one player from both Internazionale and Roma. Premium mixed players pack Manchester City vs. Manchester United 75-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, a maximum of five players from the same club, at least three rare cards, two players from the Premier League, and one player from both Manchester City and Manchester United. Prime electrum players pack

EA will also grant players who complete all four squads a rare mixed players pack as a reward. You’ll spend around 12,700 to 15,900 FUT coins in total for every segment together if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Sept. 29’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Sept. 29’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FC Porto vs. Braga

GK: 63-rated Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town)

63-rated Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) LB: 60-rated João Paulo dos Santos Pereira (Vitória Guimarães)

60-rated João Paulo dos Santos Pereira (Vitória Guimarães) CB: 61-rated Serafin Szota (Widzew Łódź)

61-rated Serafin Szota (Widzew Łódź) CB: 70-rated Patrik Carlgren (Randers)

70-rated Patrik Carlgren (Randers) RB: 67-rated Néstor Ortigoza (San Lorenzo)

67-rated Néstor Ortigoza (San Lorenzo) LM: 63-rated Michał Jakóbowski (Warta Poznań)

63-rated Michał Jakóbowski (Warta Poznań) CM: 63-rated Denis Rusu (Universitatea Craiova)

63-rated Denis Rusu (Universitatea Craiova) RM: 66-rated Christian Borchgrevink (Vålerenga Fotbal)

66-rated Christian Borchgrevink (Vålerenga Fotbal) CAM: 63-rated Szymon Czyż (Raków Częstochowa)

63-rated Szymon Czyż (Raków Częstochowa) CAM: 63-rated Maciej Żurawski (Warta Poznań)

63-rated Maciej Żurawski (Warta Poznań) ST: 61-rated Łukasz Zjawiński (Widzew Łódź)

Sevilla vs. Atlético Madrid

GK: 65-rated Plamen Iliev (Universitatea Cluj-Napoca)

65-rated Plamen Iliev (Universitatea Cluj-Napoca) CB: 70-rated Kyriakos Papadopoulos (U Craiova 1948)

70-rated Kyriakos Papadopoulos (U Craiova 1948) CB: 66-rated Miguel Ángel Martínez (Cerro Porteño)

66-rated Miguel Ángel Martínez (Cerro Porteño) CB: 66-rated Paul Papp (Universitatea Cluj-Napoca)

66-rated Paul Papp (Universitatea Cluj-Napoca) LM: 66-rated Mihai Radu (Voluntari)

66-rated Mihai Radu (Voluntari) CM: 68-rated Hugo José Rama Calviño (Real Oviedo)

68-rated Hugo José Rama Calviño (Real Oviedo) CM: 72-rated Manuel Prietl (Bielefeld)

72-rated Manuel Prietl (Bielefeld) RM: 67-rated Lukáš Droppa (Voluntari)

67-rated Lukáš Droppa (Voluntari) CAM: 77-rated Rodrigo Machado (Leeds United)

77-rated Rodrigo Machado (Leeds United) ST: 66-rated Bogdan Rusu (FCSB)

66-rated Bogdan Rusu (FCSB) ST: 66-rated Daniel Florea (Voluntari)

Inter vs. Roma FC

GK: 64-rated Daniel Margush (WS Wanderers)

64-rated Daniel Margush (WS Wanderers) LB: 62-rated Jason Hoffman (Newcastle Jets)

62-rated Jason Hoffman (Newcastle Jets) CB: 64-rated James Donachie (Sydney FC)

64-rated James Donachie (Sydney FC) CB: 64-rated Aleksandar Jovanović (Bengaluru FC)

64-rated Aleksandar Jovanović (Bengaluru FC) RB: 80-rated Matteo Darmian (Internazionale)

80-rated Matteo Darmian (Internazionale) CDM: 79-rated Fran Beltrán (Celta)

79-rated Fran Beltrán (Celta) LM: 59-rated Christian Theoharous (Western United)

59-rated Christian Theoharous (Western United) CM: 60-rated Charles M’Mombwa (Macarthur FC)

60-rated Charles M’Mombwa (Macarthur FC) CM: 79-rated Denis Suárez (Celta)

79-rated Denis Suárez (Celta) RM: 78-rated Marco Faraoni (Hellas Verona)

78-rated Marco Faraoni (Hellas Verona) ST: 61-rated Kusini Yengi (WS Wanderers)

Manchester City vs. Manchester United