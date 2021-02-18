How to complete second Future Stars Party Bag SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have just two days to build your squad.

EA Sports added the second Future Starts Party Bag SBC to FIFA 21 today. This squad-building challenge can be completed through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Party Bag SBC works similarly to a loot box, so it gives players a chance to get a random card from previously released promos. You can win a card from Once to Watch (OTW), Rulebreakers, Road to the Final (RTTF), Record Breaker, Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS), FUT Freeze, Headliners, or the Future Stars promo.

By completing this SBC, you can get a great card like Headliners Heung Min Son from Tottenham Hotspur, Future Stars Ansu Fati from Barcelona, and Record Breaker Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain. You can also get some of the worst cards available in this pack, however, such as Headliners Lukáš Hrádecký from Bayer Leverkusen, FUT Freeze Nani from Orlando City, and TOTGS Francesco Acerbi from Lazio.

If you want to complete the Future Stars Party Bag SBC, you have until Feb. 20. You’ll have to turn in an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least two Inform cards.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Future Stars Party Bag SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.