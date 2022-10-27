How to complete Rulebreakers Willock SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Chris Willock from QPR received a Rulebreakers version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Oct. 26. Players can get this special card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

Rulebreakers versions aim to change the featured player’s gameplay by increasing unexpected skills. Willock is still a center-attacking midfielder but his Passing became his highest skill instead of his Pace.

Compared to Willock’s 73-rated silver version, the devs massively upgraded his Passing (+21), Shooting (+17), Physicality (+16), Defending (+11), and Dribbling (+11), while his Pace was decreased by two points.

You can apply the hunter chemistry style to counter EA’s change and increase his Pace (+8) and Shooting (+6), raising them to 89 and 91, respectively. If you apply the artist chemistry style instead, you’ll further improve his Passing (+5) and Dribbling (+5).

This SBC only requires you to turn in one 83-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card, one player with an overall rating of 84 minimum, and one English player. You’ll spend around 19,050 FUT coins on consoles and 19,500 FUT coins on PC to build it from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete and earn the Rulebreakers version of Chris Willock in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Rulebreakers Chris Willock SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team