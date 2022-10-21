How to complete Rulebreakers De Jong’s set of objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

PSV’s Luuk de Jong earned an 86-rated Rulebreakers version today in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Players will have to complete a new set of themed objectives to receive this special player item.

This promo increases and decreases unexpected skills to change the selected player’s gameplay so the devs made a massive upgrade to De Jong’s Pace (+38)―previously one of his lowest skills―and decreased his Physical (-2), one of his highest skills.

Now in the Rulebreakers version, De Jong’s highest skills are his 87-rated Shooting, 86-rated Pace, and 83-rated Dribbling, while his lowest are his 50-rated Defending, 75-rated Physical, and 81-rated Passing.

Each task also has its own reward, so players will receive a 75+ rated rare player pack, one gold pack, two players pack, and a small electrum players pack besides the Rulebreakers version of De Jong.

There are four objectives in total to complete and get Rulebreakers De Jong. All of them have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rebels mode within one week, until Oct 28.

Here are the objectives you’ll need to complete to get the Rulebreakers Luuk de Jong card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: