How to complete Rulebreakers Bellarabi player pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have to choose between two powerful versions of Karim Bellarabi.

EA Sports added two different 85-rated versions of Karim Bellarabi from Bayer Leverkusen to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. Both versions are obtainable through the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

This player pick SBC is a part of the second team of the Rulebreakers’ promo that arrived today in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. While the special cards will remain in FUT packs for four days, you’ll have until Nov. 6 to complete Rulebreakers Bellarabi player pick SBC.

One of the new Rulebreakers versions of Bellarabi has 87 Pace, 88 Shooting, 77 Passing, 86 Dribbling, 37 Defending, and 76 Physical. The second version, though, has 87 Pace, 80 Shooting, 77 Passing, 93 Dribbling, 37 Defending, and 76 Physical. If you want to complete the SBC, you’ll have to choose the version that fits your playstyle the best. The first one is better for scoring goals, while the second is more of a playmaker because of its high Dribbling stat.

Shooting ⚽️

or Dribbling 👟 ?#Rulebreakers Player Pick SBC @KimoBellarabi is live now in #FUT21. Choose wisely pic.twitter.com/82XJtJg9kR — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 30, 2020

This SBC costs around 97,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 110,000 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 115,000 FUT coins on PC at the moment, which is a fair price for any of the versions you choose. You can link Rulebreakers Bellarabi with the Player of the Month (POTM) 86-rated SBC version of Andrej Kramarić from Hoffenheim, which is still available for 16 days.

If you want to complete the Rulebreakers Bellarabi player pick SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads. The first solution requires an 84-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and one Inform. The second team must be an 85-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Bundesliga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Rulebreakers Bellarabi player pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Top form

GK: Anthony Lopes 85-rated (Porto)

Anthony Lopes 85-rated (Porto) LB: Juan Bernat 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Juan Bernat 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Marquinhos 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marquinhos 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille) RB: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) CDM: Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LM: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CM: André Onana 84-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 84-rated (Ajax) CM: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) RM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Bundesliga