How to complete Rulebreakers Becker Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

You can now choose between two 86-rated Rulebreakers versions of Sheraldo Becker from Union Berlin after completing a Player Pick squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team starting today.

The Rulebreakers event tries to change the featured player’s gameplay by mixing up their skill ratings with an upgraded version. With this SBC, players can pick either a Pace-focused Becker or a version with higher Dribbling.

The Pace-focused card is lengthy and has a 96-rated Pace, 85-rated Physical, 82-rated Passing, 75-rated Dribbling, and 50-rated Defending. His stats aren’t as balanced as the other version, which is controlled and has a lower Pace, Passing, and Defending, and higher Physical and Dribbling.

If you prefer to play using the meta, then the lengthy version might be the best option. His skills aren’t the best for his striker position, however, and even if you apply a chemistry style such as marksman, his Dribbling won’t be as high as the other version.

The controlled card’s higher Dribbling can make a difference on the field as a striker and you can apply the deadeye chemistry style to further increase his Shooting (+7), Passing (+7), and Dribbling (+1), which are skills he’ll use a lot.

To get any of these cards, you’ll first have to complete two squads: Bundesliga and 84-rated Squad. The first requires an 83-rated squad, at least two players with an overall rating of 85 minimum, plus one player from the Bundesliga. The second just asks for an 84-rated team with at least two players with an overall rating of 86 minimum.

Building both segments from scratch will cost you around 61,000 to 61,150 FUT coins on the market, but the prices can vary across the available platforms. You’ll also be rewarded with a gold pack and a mixed players pack for turning in both squads.

This SBC will be available until Oct. 28. Here are the cheapest solutions to complete and earn one of the Rulebreakers versions of Sheraldo Becker in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Rulebreakers Sheraldo Becker SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Bundesliga

GK: 85-rated Jordi Alba Ramos (Barcelona)

85-rated Jordi Alba Ramos (Barcelona) CB: 82-rated Francesco Acerbi (Internazionale)

82-rated Francesco Acerbi (Internazionale) CB: 82-rated Olivier Giroud (Milan)

82-rated Olivier Giroud (Milan) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) CDM: 81-rated Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain)

81-rated Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) LM: 81-rated Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes)

81-rated Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes) RM: 81-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

81-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CAM: 85-rated Patrik Schick (Bayern Leverkusen)

85-rated Patrik Schick (Bayern Leverkusen) ST: 82-rated Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica)

82-rated Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) ST: 81-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Squad