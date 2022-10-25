How to complete Rulebreaker Dodô SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA added an 85-rated Rulebreakers version of Dodô Santos from Fiorentina on Oct. 22 that players can get by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Rulebreakers event upgrades unexpected skills to change a bit of the player’s gameplay. So while Dribbling is an important skill, it received a decrease of three points while Dodô’s Defending (+17) and Physical (+11) got the highest upgrades.

EA also increased Dodô’s Passing (+9), Shooting (+9), and Pace (+2) compared to his 75-rated gold version. His skill ratings on the Rulebreaker card range from his 68-rated Shooting to his 90-rated Pace.

We recommend applying the anchor chemistry style to further increase his Physical (+6), Defending (+5), and Pace (+4). This will enforce the change the devs made to his skills.

You’ll need to build two different squads to get Rulebreakers Dodô: Top Form and Serie A. The first segment asks for an 85-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card and a player with an 85 overall rating minimum. The second solution needs to be an 84-rated team and no less than two cards with an overall rating of 86 minimum, as well as one player from Serie A.

If you buy all the necessary cards for both squads, you’ll spend around 65,450 FUT coins on consoles and around 68,000 FUT coins on PC. But you’ll also be rewarded with a small gold players pack and a mixed players pack by turning in both squads.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete and earn the Rulebreakers version of Dodô Santos in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

How to complete Rulebreakers Dodô SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Top Form

GK: 83-rated Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) LB: 80-rated Etienne Capoue (Villarreal)

80-rated Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) CB: 78-rated TOTW Dániel Gazdag (Philadelphia)

78-rated TOTW Dániel Gazdag (Philadelphia) CB: 85-rated Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund)

85-rated Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) RB: 83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) CM: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) CM: 83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) LW: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) RW: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) ST: 80-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig)

Serie A