How to complete RTWC Eriksen SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Denmark will have to win against Australia to continue in the competition.

EA added an 87-rated Road to the World Cup (RTWC) version of Christian Eriksen from Manchester United on Nov. 27 to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

This event celebrates the nations from the World Cup by releasing upgraded versions of players from different countries participating in the tournament. Eriksen plays as a midfielder for Denmark this year.

So far, Denmark has tied with Tunisia and lost to France. Their next match is against Australia on Nov. 30. This will be their final group stage game that will decide whether they move on in the competition.

This RTWC version of Eriksen has high skill ratings, such as 92-rated Passing, 87-rated Dribbling, and 84-rated Shooting. But Eriksen’s Pace (+16) received the greatest upgrade, followed by his Physical (+9) and Dribbling (+7).

You’ll only have to turn in one 84-rated squad that has at least one player from the Premier League to get RTWC Eriksen. If you build it from scratch, the squad will cost around 50,600 FUT coins on consoles and 57,450 FUT coins on PC.

This SBC will expire after Dec. 10. Here is the cheapest solution to complete the RTWC Christian Eriksen SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete RTWC Christian Eriksen SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team