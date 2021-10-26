How to complete RTTK Matteo Politano SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 84-rated Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) version of Matteo Politano from Napoli to FIFA 22 on Oct. 23. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Politano’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. He’s one of the UEFA Europa League RTTK SBCs that’s been released. This promo will offer dynamic upgrades following the group stage performance of players in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League.

EA generally increased all of Poliatano’s skills, including Pace (+5), Shooting (+5), Passing (+4), Dribbling (+3), Physical (+2), and Defending (+2), when you compare this new card to his 81-rated gold version.

The devs didn’t upgrade his four-star skill moves and weak foot, however. If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll further increase his Pace (+10), Shooting (+7), and Dribbling (+1), which will greatly elevate his stats and maximize his Acceleration.

This SBC costs around 58,700 FUT coins on PlayStation, 62,900 on Xbox, and 61,250 on PC. If you want to complete this RTTK Matteo Politano SBC, you’ll have until Oct. 30 to turn in two squads: Tactical Emulation and Road To The Knockouts.

The first solution asks for an 82-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Napoli. The second one requires an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one RTTK card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete RTTK Matteo Politano SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: Martin Dúbravka 81-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 81-rated (Newcastle United) LB: Sergio Reguilón 81-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Sergio Reguilón 81-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: TOTW Angelo Ogbonna 83-rated (West Ham)

TOTW Angelo Ogbonna 83-rated (West Ham) CB: Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool)

Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool) RB: Reece James 81-rated (Chelsea)

Reece James 81-rated (Chelsea) CM: João Moutinho 80-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

João Moutinho 80-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CM: Tomáš Souček 82-rated (West Ham)

Tomáš Souček 82-rated (West Ham) CM: Kalvin Phillips 81-rated (Leeds United)

Kalvin Phillips 81-rated (Leeds United) LW: Hirving Lozano 81-rated (Napoli)

Hirving Lozano 81-rated (Napoli) RW: Federico Chiesa 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Federico Chiesa 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: Andrea Belotti 81-rated (Torino)

Road To The Knockouts