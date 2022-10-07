How to complete RTTK Kulusevski SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The upgrade will depend on Tottenham Hotspur advancing in the tournament.

EA Sports added an 85-rated UEFA Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) version of Dejan Kulusevski from Tottenham Hotspur to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today. This live item is obtainable through squad-building challenges (SBC).

The RTTK promo follows the UEFA tournaments and gives the participating players an overall upgrade every time their team advances from the group stage. Kulusevski is playing in the Champions League.

Kulusevski had his Pace (+6), Shooting (+5), Passing (+5), Physical (+4), Defending (+4), and Dribbling (+3) increased when you compare this new RTTK version to his 81-rated gold version. All of his skills are above 80, except for his 60-rated Defending.

If you use this card on your team, you can apply the architect chemistry style to further increase his Physical (+9) and Passing (+7), maximizing his Short Passing stat.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads: Tactical Emulation, Premier League, and 86-rated Squad. Here’s the list of conditions and rewards for each segment:

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 84-rated squad with at least one player with 88 OVR rating minimum, and one player from Tottenham Hotspur. Mixed players pack Premier League 85-rated squad with no less than one player with 86 OVR rating minimum, and at least one player from the Premier League. Premium mixed players pack 86-rated Squad 86-rated squad plus at least one player with 87 OVR rating minimum Prime gold players pack

If you build those squads from scratch, you’ll spend around 158,950 to 176,750 FUT coins across all available platforms. This SBC will be live for only a couple of days, until Oct. 14, which should be enough time to craft cards and spend less on the FUT market.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete the RTTK Dejan Kulusevski SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) CB: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale) CB: 83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain) LM: 82-rated Olivier Giroud (Milan)

82-rated Olivier Giroud (Milan) CM: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CM: 84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) RM: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) LF: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) RF: 84-rated Ivan Perišić (Tottenham Hotspur)

84-rated Ivan Perišić (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)

Premier League

GK: 84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) LB: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) CB: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) RB: 85-rated Iago Aspas (Celta)

85-rated Iago Aspas (Celta) CDM: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Galatasaray) LM: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) RM: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale) CAM: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) ST: 85-rated Filip Kostić (Juventus)

85-rated Filip Kostić (Juventus) ST: 85-rated Patrik Schick (Bayern Leverkusen)

86-rated Squad