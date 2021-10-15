How to complete RTTK de Light SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 87-rated Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) version of Matthijs de Ligt from Piemonte Calcio to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is de Ligt’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. He’s the first RTTK SBC to be released. This promo will give dynamic upgrades following the group stage performance of players in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League.

EA slightly upgraded all of de Ligt’s skills, including Passing (+4), Pace (+4), Dribbling (+3), Shooting (+1), Physical (+1), and Defending (+1), when you compare this new card to his 85-rated silver version.

He only has two-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot, however. If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll further increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8), which will greatly elevate his stats and maximize his Sliding Tackle.

This SBC costs around 82,750 FUT coins on PlayStation, 91,700 on Xbox, and 91,250 on PC. If you want to complete this RTTK de Ligt SBC, you’ll have just one week, until Oct. 22, to turn in six squads: Gold Squad, Rare Gold Squad, Tactical Emulation, Serie A TIM, National Duty, and 85-Rated Squad.

SBC Conditions Reward Gold Squad A gold minimum squad with at least 30 chemistry. Two players pack Rare Gold Squad A gold minimum squad with at least 30 chemistry and 11 rare players. Two players pack Tactical Emulation 82-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one player from Piemonte Calcio. Gold pack Seria A TIM 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one player from Serie A. Small gold players pack National Duty 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Netherlands. Mixed players pack 85-Rated Squad 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum. Premium Electrum players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete RTTK Matthijs de Ligt SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Gold Squad

GK: José Corona 75-rated (Cruz Azul)

José Corona 75-rated (Cruz Azul) CB: John Egan 75-rated (Sheffield United)

John Egan 75-rated (Sheffield United) CB: César Montes 75-rated (Rayados)

César Montes 75-rated (Rayados) CB: Sebastián Vegas 75-rated (Rayados)

Sebastián Vegas 75-rated (Rayados) CDM: Anuar Mohamed Tuhami 75-rated (Real Valladolid)

Anuar Mohamed Tuhami 75-rated (Real Valladolid) CDM: Andrés Cubas 75-rated (Nimes Olympique)

Andrés Cubas 75-rated (Nimes Olympique) LM: Jean Meneses 76-rated (León)

Jean Meneses 76-rated (León) RM: James Forrest 75-rated (Celtic)

James Forrest 75-rated (Celtic) CAM: Alejandro “Kaku” Gamarra 75-rated (Al Taawoun)

Alejandro “Kaku” Gamarra 75-rated (Al Taawoun) ST: Bruno Petković 76-rated (Dinamo Zagreb)

Bruno Petković 76-rated (Dinamo Zagreb) ST: Jan Kuchta 75-rated (Slavia Praha)

Rare Gold Squad

GK: Frank Onyeka 75-rated (Brentford)

Frank Onyeka 75-rated (Brentford) LB: Ben Pearson 75-rated (AFC Bournemouth)

Ben Pearson 75-rated (AFC Bournemouth) CB: Jurriën Timber 75-rated (Ajax)

Jurriën Timber 75-rated (Ajax) CB: Ritchie De Laet 75-rated (Royal Antwerp)

Ritchie De Laet 75-rated (Royal Antwerp) RB: Aaron Long 87-rated (NY Red Bulls)

Aaron Long 87-rated (NY Red Bulls) CDM: Óscar Trejo 75-rated (Rayo Vallecano)

Óscar Trejo 75-rated (Rayo Vallecano) LM: Lago Júnior 75-rated (RCD Mallorca)

Lago Júnior 75-rated (RCD Mallorca) CM: Zakaria Labyad 75-rated (Ajax)

Zakaria Labyad 75-rated (Ajax) CM: Diego Chará 75-rated (Portland Timbers)

Diego Chará 75-rated (Portland Timbers) RM: Yimmi Chará 75-rated (Portland Timbers)

Yimmi Chará 75-rated (Portland Timbers) ST: Callum McGregor 75-rated (Celtic)

Tactical Emulation

GK: Mattia Perin 80-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Mattia Perin 80-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LB: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)

Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta) CB: Salvatore Sirigu 82-rated (Genoa)

Salvatore Sirigu 82-rated (Genoa) CB: Unai Núñez 80-rated (Athletic Club)

Unai Núñez 80-rated (Athletic Club) RB: Mario Gaspar 79-rated (Villarreal)

Mario Gaspar 79-rated (Villarreal) LM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83-rated (Roma)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83-rated (Roma) CM: Fabián Ruiz Peña 82-rated (Napoli)

Fabián Ruiz Peña 82-rated (Napoli) CM: José Campaña 82-rated (Levante UD)

José Campaña 82-rated (Levante UD) RM: Jesús “Suso Sáez 82-rated (Sevilla)

Jesús “Suso Sáez 82-rated (Sevilla) ST: Marko Arnautović 83-rated (Bologna)

Marko Arnautović 83-rated (Bologna) ST: Youssef En-Nesyri 85-rated (Sevilla)

Serie A TIM

GK: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)

Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta) LB: Alex Sandro 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Alex Sandro 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan)

Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) RB: Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli)

Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli) CDM: Arthur Oliveira Melo 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Arthur Oliveira Melo 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LM: Robin Gosens 83-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 83-rated (Atalanta) RM: Ante Rebić 82-rated (Milan)

Ante Rebić 82-rated (Milan) CAM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83-rated (Roma)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83-rated (Roma) ST: Luis Muriel 82-rated (Atalanta)

Luis Muriel 82-rated (Atalanta) ST: Álvaro Borja Morata 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

National Duty

GK: Emiliano Martínez 84-rated (Aston Villa)

Emiliano Martínez 84-rated (Aston Villa) LB: Jack Grealish 84-rated (Manchester City)

Jack Grealish 84-rated (Manchester City) CB: Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) RB: Denzel Dumfries 82-rated (Internazionale)

Denzel Dumfries 82-rated (Internazionale) CDM: Jordan Henderson 84-rated (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson 84-rated (Liverpool) CDM: Marcelo Brozovic 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozovic 84-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Robin Gosens 84-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 84-rated (Atalanta) CAM: Luis Alberto 83-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 83-rated (Lazio) CAM: Dries Mertens 84-rated (Napoli)

Dries Mertens 84-rated (Napoli) ST: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

85-Rated Squad